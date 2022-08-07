The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Table Top ballerina Scarlet Maloney will spend her 12th birthday at Royal Ballet School in London

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EN POINTE: Table Top ballerina Scarlet Maloney is going to the prestigious Royal Ballet School in London for an intensive summer course this month. Picture: ASH SMITH

TABLE Top ballerina Scarlet Maloney will spend her 12th birthday in London doing what she loves more than anything else.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.