TABLE Top ballerina Scarlet Maloney will spend her 12th birthday in London doing what she loves more than anything else.
She will be dancing.
Scarlet was invited to join the prestigious Royal Ballet School in London for an intensive summer course this month.
She will fly out of Australia on Tuesday with her dad joining her for the two-week journey.
Ms Maloney said now she would join the week-long course from August 15.
"She turns 12 on August 17, which puts her in the 12-15 years group," she said.
"That means she was old enough to be able to join the residential boarding program.
"Dancers come from all over the world for the intensive courses."
The global pandemic also thwarted those plans.
A PROJECTion dance student in Wodonga for five years, Scarlet only began her ballet training during 2017.
Her teacher Tim Podesta said it was a big achievement for Scarlet given the London school was rated among the best in the world.
He said the intensive course would allow Royal Ballet School staff to see Scarlet's dance foundations in action.
"Scarlet has a positive attitude," he said.
"The COVID-19 break has given everyone a greater appreciation of how young people are committed to doing something they love and we as adults need to continue to provide these opportunities."
Podesta said he had a couple of other students go on to the Royal Ballet School in London including one who had only recently graduated.
Other PROJECTion students Sophie Shanks went to Ballet West in Salt Lake City and Mollie Zambon went to Canada.
"It's very fulfilling for me," he said.
PROJECTion Dance will present two shows at The Cube Wodonga next month: The Nutcracker will run on September 11 with Paper Swan on September 24.
Based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, Podesta's interpretation of The Nutcracker is the perfect story ballet for children and adults alike.
