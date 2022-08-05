COMMONWEALTH Games events in 2026 will be held in Shepparton if the Coalition wins the Victorian election in November.
Nationals leader Peter Walsh and the Opposition's sport spokeswoman Cindy McLeish visited the northern Victorian city on Friday to make the promise.
The Labor government has committed to events in Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Gippsland but snubbed other areas including the North East.
"The bid for 2026 began here and Shepparton must be included in 2026," Mr Walsh said.
Basketball and shooting have been tossed up by the Coalition as potential sports to be contested in the Goulburn Valley in 2026.
