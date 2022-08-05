North Albury's interim co-coach Clint Gilson believes the long-term appointment of Tim Broomhead will take the club to new levels in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Broomhead was appointed for three years on Thursday, with the players told before training, ahead of Saturday's game against Lavington.
"I think he'll lead by example, he's one of those guys who's a follow me-type leader with his actions," Gilson suggested.
"He's knowledge of the game is outstanding, he's been great for 'Lambo' (co-coach Corey Lambert) and I since we took over."
The pair replaced Luke Norman, who stepped down after the club snapped a 21-match losing streak against Wodonga Raiders on May 7.
The Hoppers will look to replicate Wangaratta's appointment of Broomhead's former Collingwood team-mate Ben Reid.
When premiership coach Dean Stone stepped aside for the 2010 premiership player, he declared Reid's football IQ could lift the club to an unprecedented level.
The Pies and Hoppers are at different levels, with the former staring at a premiership, while the latter is the wooden spoon favourites.
Broomhead played 37 matches at Collingwood over an eight-year period under Nathan Buckley.
"Coaching is something I've always enjoyed, I think I'm relatively equipped to take it on," he revealed.
"I'm someone who watches a lot of sport, thinking how I would do things and have a lot of ideas about coaching, although obviously I've never been in charge of a club myself."
Broomhead coached the club when Lambert and Gilson were unavailable for the home game against Myrtleford on July 2, while he's coaching the senior team at St Michael's Grammar School in St Kilda.
"It's hard to put a number on it (in terms of recruiting), there's a few people I'll be wording up and hopefully get them on board and the club has a couple we're hoping will commit."
