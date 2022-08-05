The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

North Albury looking to Tim Broomhead's football IQ for improvement

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 5 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North's new coach Tim Broomhead.

North Albury's interim co-coach Clint Gilson believes the long-term appointment of Tim Broomhead will take the club to new levels in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.