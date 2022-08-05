The Border Mail
Wodonga woman's anguish over dying pet draws calls for more government vet support

By Ted Howes
August 5 2022 - 6:00pm
CRY FOR HELP: Maree Drew holds a picture of Chloe, who passed away last Wednesday, and her partner Robert Chapman who died three years ago. Picture: MARK JESSER

A WODONGA woman's plaintive cry for help after her dog suffered a long, agonising death because she couldn't reach a vet to put the animal down has drawn calls from Australian Veterinary Association for more government support.

Ted Howes

