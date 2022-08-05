MEMBER for Farrer and Liberal Party deputy leader Sussan Ley has accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of hypocrisy after the PM shooed her away during parliamentary question time on Thursday.
Ms Ley, speaking on the Sunrise show Friday morning, said the PM's dismissive hand gesture made a mockery of his pledge during the election campaign to make politics more inclusive and "family friendly".
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I don't mind the rough and tumble of parliament, no woman in this place does," Ms Ley said. "What I don't like is the hypocrisy ... and the shooing motion ... 'sit down and shut up' is just not something you see in any modern workplace."
Appearing with Ms Ley was Education Minister Jason Clare who said the Liberal Party "should be very careful about giving lectures to anybody else about the treatment of women".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.