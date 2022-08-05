The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Liberal Party Deputy Leader Ley calls out Albanese for 'hypocrisy'

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated August 5 2022 - 9:44am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sussan Ley says Albanese's shooing motion in parliament was hypocritical.

MEMBER for Farrer and Liberal Party deputy leader Sussan Ley has accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of hypocrisy after the PM shooed her away during parliamentary question time on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.