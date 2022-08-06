Man steals two cars in North East, crashes one, found hiding in shed

Police were alerted after a 34-year-old man stole a Ford Ranger utility from Worland Road in Wangaratta about 12.15pm on Friday.
The man drove the vehicle to Carboor Upper Road in Carboor, dumped the stolen utility, and stole a Mazda 3 sedan from a home.
The man crashed the car at Everton-Carboor Road, ran into a farm, and was arrested while hiding in a shed about 2.30pm.
Multiple police units from the Wangaratta region were used to track the vehicles and arrest the man.
Multiple sightings of the cars and offender were reported.
The man was charged with various offences and was bailed to appear at the Wangaratta Magistrates Court at a later date.
