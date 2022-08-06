Farm sells for close to $7m but Border homes fail to change hands

A farm near Albury has sold for nearly $7 million, with a Berrigan buyer successfully landing the property at an auction.
The 259 hectare property on the Riverina Highway at Bungowanna, known as the Mayfield Woolshed Farm, sold for $6.95 million on Friday.
The property located 20 kilometres west of Albury was marketed as premium grazing or cropping land.
Rodwells Real Estate and Brian Unthank Real Estate were the vendors, with the sale including a 10 megalitre water right, and a 32 metre deep irrigation and stock water bore.
The site is running 200 Hereford cows, and the seller has previously run crops at the site during his 32 years of ownership.
The sale price equates to $10,859 per acre.
Meanwhile three Border homes failed to sell on another quiet weekend for residential auctions.
One Wodonga home and two Albury houses did not attract buyers under the hammer on Saturday.
Discussions continued at the weekend over the properties.
The first auction of a home on Tower Street in Wodonga opened with a vendor bid of $700,000 for the four-bedroom house.
One bid of $750,000 was made before the home was passed in.
There was only one registered bidder for a three-bedroom Elm Street home near Thurgoona Street in central Albury a short time later.
A four-bedroom home on Chelsea Court in West Albury also failed to sell at auction, with the agents seeking to get a price in the low to mid-$700,000 range.
