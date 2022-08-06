David Miles hailed Howlong's character after they hung on to beat Jindera by a goal on Saturday.
The Spiders won by 6.8 (44) to 4.14 (38) at a rain-lashed Jindera, with the home side left to rue their profligacy after spending much of the game in attacking positions.
With the ground saturated and goals like gold dust, Clint Brunnenmeyer managed to kick three for a Howlong side who remain fourth heading into finals.
"It was a real gutsy, gritty win," Spiders coach Miles said.
"Jindera played well, it was a really tight tussle and they had a lot of scoring shots.
"To guts it out in the conditions showed how much the group wanted it.
"Our backs held on when they had a lot of the footy at stages and our forwards made the most of their opportunities.
"The midfielders worked tirelessly and it was a great game of footy.
"It came right down to the wire and there's a good chance we'll bump into each again in the finals series.
"Jindera challenged us and the boys showed a lot of character and determination to hold on.
"I'm really proud of the group and the way our young guys are developing.
"We're rapt to make the finals.
"We go in without huge expectations but we'll have a real crack and take it on."
Jindera kicked the game's first two goals through Josh Lloyd and Ben Collins but then endured something of a drought as the Spiders, who lifted their pressure after quarter-time, kept the ball locked in their forward half.
Brunnenmeyer had two by half-time, with Baxter Macfarlane and the lively Ben Baker also hitting the scoreboard, with Jindera kept goalless in the second quarter.
A vital major from Zach Gratton kept them in the contest, after Dylan Cook's improvised soccer off the ground had gone through at the other end, but Jindera kept missing good chances and it cost them.
Coach Andrew Wilson gave them late hope after the umpire paid a 50-metre penalty but Howlong had done enough.
"There is disappointment there but I tried to remind the boys we did have a red-hot crack," Wilson said.
"We just didn't take our opportunities, some set shots that we missed, we kicked 14 behinds, which obviously hurts.
"Conditions were hard but it's always disappointing to lose a game that was in the balance and could have gone either way."
