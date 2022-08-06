Wangaratta's Matt Kelly has dispelled an Ovens and Murray Football League myth - he doesn't love playing in wet conditions.
The powerfully built Kelly, 35 next month, is generally regarded as the best mudrunner and he was awesome in the worst conditions the league has seen for many years at Myrtleford's McNamara Reserve on Saturday.
He constantly burrowed in and won the ball, then hoofing it forward.
"Not necessarily, it's not that enjoyable, but it is what it is," Kelly replied when quizzed if he loves playing on boggy grounds.
Not necessarily, it's not that enjoyable.- Matt Kelly when asked if he likes playing in wet conditions
"It was about keeping it simple, kick it long and try to win the contests."
