Fierce rivals Henty and Culcairn could not be separated in a thrilling draw.
It finished 8.8 (56) apiece at Henty on Saturday, with the home side coming from behind after trailing by five points at the final break.
Following a goalless first quarter, the game opened up in the second with both sides kicking 5.1 and they continued to go goal-for-goal.
Henty's Shannon Terlich booted four goals while Luke Bokic registered three for the Lions, who have now drawn two of their last four matches.
Culcairn are a game outside the top-six with two rounds left, although they also trail Jindera and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla on percentage.
The Giants lost to undefeated leaders Osborne by 13.18 (96) to 5.7 (37) while second-placed Holbrook beat Lockhart by 149 points.
Brock-Burrum remain third after they edged past CDHBU 9.10 (64) to 7.10 (52) and Billabong Crows proved too strong for the Murray Magpies, winning by 45 points at Oaklands.
