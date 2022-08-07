Thurgoona's finals hopes remain alive this season, with an 11 goal win against sixth placed Yackandandah seeing the Bulldogs four points clear in fifth spot.
Mardi Nicholson shot 40 goals from 42 attempts for the visitors at Butson Park, while Tayla Dean and Meg Smith were strong in defence.
"Everyone definitely had their best team performance for the year," Thurgoona coach Kayla Robertson said.
"We knew that it was going to be a big game and it was going to mean a lot for our finals prospects, so everyone just brought their A-game and really proved to themselves that they could win."
However, the Bulldogs didn't finish the game unscathed, with Smith suffering an ankle injury.
It's the second injury in as many weeks for the side, with Brylee Thompson going down against Wahgunyah.
Other A-grade TDNA winners to emerge this round were Dederang-Mt Beauty, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Chiltern, Tallangatta and Mitta United.
