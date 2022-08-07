The Border Mail
Thurgoona defeat Yackandandah in Tallangatta and District netball

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
August 7 2022
Mardi Nicholson shot 40 goals in the Bulldogs' win against Yackandandah.

Thurgoona's finals hopes remain alive this season, with an 11 goal win against sixth placed Yackandandah seeing the Bulldogs four points clear in fifth spot.

