Border legend and first woman mayor of Wodonga Pam Stone dies at 93

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated August 7 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:00am
Pam Stone is awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia by Governor of New South Wales Peter Sinclair in 1994. Picture: The Stone family in Australia

BORDER legend Pam Stone, the first woman to be elected as councillor to the Wodonga City Council then later as mayor, has died aged 93.

Ted Howes

