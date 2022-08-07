Ellen Cook has emerged as an integral part of Jindera's defence in her first season at the club, helping the Bulldogs to a five goal win against Howlong on Saturday.
Since departing Tallangatta and District League club Kiewa-Sandy Creek and overcoming a serious knee injury, Cook has found her rhythm this season.
"She just keeps getting better every game," coach Tegan Vogel said.
"I think she's comfortable now with her recovering knee and she's playing great netball.
"She got turnovers when they mattered and her pressure was really good throughout the whole game."
Having now claimed consecutive wins against top six sides Osborne, Lockhart and Howlong to sit at the top of the table, Vogel admitted it's acted as a good lead in to finals.
"It's nice to see how much we've improved from the start of the year and to gauge what else we need to work on," she said.
The Bulldogs now face CDHBU and Henty to round out the season.
The club wore purple and white armbands on Saturday to raise awareness for the Bravehearts Foundation.
In other round 16 Hume League clashes, the Demons overcame the Brookers by seven goals at Holbrook.
Osborne toppled Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, Culcairn was too strong for Henty, Brock-Burrum defeated CDHBU and Billabong Crows got the better of Murray Magpies.
There are now two rounds remaining of the Hume League home and away season before finals commence later this month.
