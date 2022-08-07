Murray Bushrangers' coach Mark Brown admits his side "took a couple of steps back" during their 10 point loss to Calder Cannons on Saturday.
Despite a strong first term, the Bushrangers found themselves on the back foot.
Advertisement
"They proceeded to outplay us pretty comfortably for the last three quarters," Brown said.
"They were by far the better side.
"If we had of won that game, we would have stolen it."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Ryan Eyers and Jesse Hart were strong in the Bushrangers' backline, while Fletcher Hart and Connor O'Sullivan both kicked two goals.
Harrison Hewitt's game was cut short after rolling his ankle.
The Bushrangers now have next weekend off before returning to face Bendigo for the final round. A win there could see them finish as high as sixth on the ladder.
"We expect that we'll bounce back pretty quickly in two weeks time," Brown said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.