Murray United gave league leaders South Melbourne a scare at La Trobe University.
Israel Monga gave the under-14s an early lead, going through one-on-one with the keeper after some good build-up which saw the ball moved smoothly across the pitch.
South Melbourne equalised in the dying seconds of the first half and netted twice more in the second half, although there were plenty of positives in the 3-1 defeat for Murray.
"It was a huge improvement from our first hit-out earlier in the season," coach Grant Frazer said.
"Our pressure and our intent to win the ball was amazing in the first half.
"We lost a little bit of composure in the second half and couldn't win the 50-50s.
"We weren't quite as tight on the ball and dropped a little bit of pressure but still played well."
The result leaves Murray sitting on four wins, four draws and eight defeats after 16 rounds of the NPL2 campaign.
"Our number one goal is to work on player development, as individuals and as a team, and the entire playing group has definitely ticked that box," Frazer said.
"They're really understanding what we're asking of them in the sense of keeping possession because that's how we're going to challenge sides, not giving away an easy ball.
"We want to play forward and create opportunities and in the last six weeks, they've kept building on that model we're trying to deliver which is very satisfying to see.
"For an injury-hit team, their resilience, attitude and effort has been outstanding."
There was late drama as Murray's under-16s snatched a 3-3 draw against Kingston City.
Kingston struck first but Kylan Piltz equalised from the penalty spot before United goalkeeper Ethan Haberfield saved a spot-kick at the other end.
Logan Stone fired Murray in front but two more Kingston goals looked to have given them all three points until Cooper Roscoet converted a corner in the dying seconds with his first goal for the club.
Two goals from Kobe Burgess were in vain as the under-18s went down 4-2 to Brimbank Stallions, Murray putting in a huge shift after injury and unavailability reduced them to just nine players.
