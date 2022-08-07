The Bandits' winning streak came to a halt on Saturday as Sutherland posted a nine-point win against the border women's side on their home court.
Unique Thompson mustered up an outstanding effort despite the loss to post 49 points and 25 rebounds against the now second placed Sharks.
"The stats speak for themselves," coach Matt Paps said.
"It's pretty special numbers against the team that's sitting second. To be able to do that against a top side was great."
After meeting the Sharks for a second time now, Paps admitted they are definitely a team to watch heading into finals.
"They're top three for a reason," he said.
"They're one of the teams that can really match us for size.
"We had a much improved effort in the second half against them, but the damage was done.
"We fought right until the end though.
"We're disappointed with the loss, but there's lots to learn and take from it."
The Bandits used the knowledge to their advantage and were able to bounce back with a 67-98 win against Illawarra on Sunday to round out their last double header road trip of the season.
Thompson once again top scored with 37 points and 19 rebounds, while Ai Yamada followed with 22 points and 10 assists.
Amelia Hassett finished the game with 18 points and six rebounds, with back-up from Brodie Theodore with seven points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.
Paps admitted he was happy with what the team was able to display in the second game for the weekend.
"Defensively we were quite good," he said.
"In the first game we made a lot of mistakes that allowed their best players to get open early and we just couldn't catch them after that. Today (Sunday) we were more switched on.
"We had a bit of vengeance from losing on Saturday night.
"It was good to see them bounce back."
Taking eight players on the road made for a big weekend on the court, with several players unavailable.
"I think we've had eight players every road trip bar on. It is what is and other teams have come to us with seven players," Paps said.
"We have to battle through it and I'm happy with their efforts to dig deep and find something, particularly on the second day of the double header."
The Bandits still sit in top spot on the NBL1 East women's ladder and are currently two wins clear of the second placed Sharks and third placed Bears.
One round now remains before finals get under way.
