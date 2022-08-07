A double loss on the road has relegated the Bandits to 10th spot on the NBL1 East men's ladder with just one round to go before finals.
The Bandits were unable to snap their losing streak on the last double header road trip of the NBL1 East men's season, falling to Sutherland 106-74 on Saturday before being outrun by Illawarra on Sunday.
Duom Dawam led the way in the first clash against the Sharks with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Lochlan Cummings followed with 17 points and two rebounds.
Jack Saunders also posted double figures on the scoreboard.
On Sunday at The Snakepit Stadium, Hamish Warden top scored with 23 points and seven rebounds and was closely followed by Cummings with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Jack Saunders was also a solid contributor with 18 points and five rebounds.
The losses have all but spoiled the Bandits' finals hopes this season, however, it is still tight between teams ranked seventh to 10th.
The Bandits will now prepare for the final home game of the season at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre as they play host to Hills Hornets.
The Hornets defeated Central Coast this round.
