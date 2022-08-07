The Border Mail
Cobram Roar 4 Albury United 3: AWFA classic sends title race to the wire

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 7 2022 - 1:07pm, first published 10:25am
Cobram have blown the title race wide open after beating Albury United 4-3 in an AWFA classic on Sunday.

Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

