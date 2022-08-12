Footage assists selections Advertising Feature

View + 2 Photos

Many beef producers looking for new genetics had no choice but to make their selections and operate in a sale remotely, without seeing the animal in the flesh - Stud principal Ian Locke

It was all action at Wirruna Poll Herefords this week with the production of sale videos for the upcoming August 24 sale day.



The sale preview videos are now available online to assist prospective clients for their homework when choosing a sale bull.

Stud principal, Ian Locke said they wanted to offer more than still photographs of their bulls which is the norm for bull sale catalogues.



"It was a lot harder to assess the bulls based on a photo, with good photos of a lesser bull, and bad photos of a good bull - it was easy to be thrown off track in your selections," he said.

"We began videoing bulls back in 2007.



"Initially mailing CDs out with the catalogue, and now with improved internet infrastructure and speed, we have those videos available online.



"Clients often comment that it is a far preferred approach to watch a bull move, assess from different angles and see his gait."



Wirruna has now clocked up 30 sales, with both spring and autumn sales each year, where video footage is available to assist clients in making their selection decisions.

The recent few years of movement restrictions due to COVID-19, saw the boom of videoing amongst the seedstock sector.



"Many beef producers looking for new genetics had no choice but to make their selections and operate in a sale remotely, without seeing the animal in the flesh," Ian said.



"Along with the explosion of online livestock selling platforms, such as AuctionsPlus, there are now many clients comfortable to buy cattle sight unseen - using tools such as BREEDPLAN(c) performance information, independent structural assessments, and video footage to help make their choices."

Wirruna will again line-up some of the leading genetics of the Hereford Breed in their Wirruna Spring Bull and Female Sale to be held on August 24.



Along with 67 two-year-old bulls, there are also 39 PTIC heifers offered in both individual and group lots.

Seven sires, used over the Wirruna herd are also available in the sale draft.



These include 'Star Lots' high-muscle sire Ramsay R262 and high-marbling sire Roberto R485.