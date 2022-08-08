THE family-owned wine company behind Rutherglen Estate has scooped the pool at the prestigious Cowra Wine Show.
De Bortoli Wines was named Best Exhibitor after it was awarded four trophies and eight gold medals.
Rutherglen Estate's 2021 Burgoyne's Block claimed a top gold medal with 95 points while its 2021 Shiraz scored silver with 93 as did its Shelley's Block 2021 Marsanne, Viognier, Roussanne scored with 92. It also bagged eight bronze.
De Bortoli Rutherglen Estate general manager and chief winemaker Marc Scalzo welcomed the results.
"It's always good to have third party recognition for our wines," he said.
"They're all current releases which are available at our cellar door."
Mr Scalzo said their alternative wine varietals had performed well in recent wine competitions.
"It shows us the theory of planting some of these varietals in the Rutherglen area is working," Mr Scalzo said.
Rutherglen neighbours Morris Wines and Pfeiffer Wines dominated the sweet white and muscat awards.
Morris Wines NV Cellar Reserve Muscat gained a top gold while Morris Wines NV Old Premium Muscat scored gold. Pfeiffer Wines NV Rare Rutherglen Muscat gained gold.
Morris Wines NV Old Premium Rare Tawny scored a top gold while De Bortoli Old Boy's 21 YO Barrel Aged Tawny NV gained gold.
Pfeiffer Wines NV Grand Rutherglen Topaque Muscadelle 100 claimed top gold while Morris Wines scored gold for its NV Old Premium Topaque and NV Classic Topaque.
Pfeiffer 2018 Pfeiffer Christopher's VP Touriga Nacional 48, Tinta Cao 15, Tinta Barroca 15, Tinta Roriz 15, Sousao 7 gained a top gold.
