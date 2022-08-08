The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rutherglen Estate, Morris Wines and Pfeiffer Wines dominate Cowra Wine Show

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 8 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VINE TIME: Rutherglen Estate general manager and chief winemaker Marc Scalzo welcomes the company's performance in the Cowra Wine Show recently.

THE family-owned wine company behind Rutherglen Estate has scooped the pool at the prestigious Cowra Wine Show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.