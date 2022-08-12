This carefully curated film festival about dogs and their humans, graces Australian screens once again for its sixth year this winter. The festival showcases six awe-inspiring films created by independent filmmakers from around the world. Filled with delightfully doggy moments of joy and celebration of our beloved canine companions, gather together to support senior dogs, watch in awe as dogs come to the rescue, witness a centuries long tradition continue in Greenland, and meet Rodney the adventure loving bulldog. Tickets can be bought online at TopDogFilmFestival.com.au.