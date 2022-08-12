MARRY UP
Advertisement
A new Border bridal fare promises a fresh approach, aiming to give brides-to-be a wow factor they hadn't expected. The Southern Riverina and Murray Region Wedding Expo will run at The Cube Wodonga. More than 30 vendors will offer products and services. Brides will have a chance to view a Sanur wedding gown on Sunday and can go in the draw to win it at a discounted price. It is a classic ball gown style with a modern twist.
LOOK UP
This carefully curated film festival about dogs and their humans, graces Australian screens once again for its sixth year this winter. The festival showcases six awe-inspiring films created by independent filmmakers from around the world. Filled with delightfully doggy moments of joy and celebration of our beloved canine companions, gather together to support senior dogs, watch in awe as dogs come to the rescue, witness a centuries long tradition continue in Greenland, and meet Rodney the adventure loving bulldog. Tickets can be bought online at TopDogFilmFestival.com.au.
SING UP
Murray Conservatorium presents Vocal Consort, St David's Uniting Church, corner of Wilson and Olive streets, Albury, Sunday, August 14, 2.30pm
The Murray Conservatorium Vocal Consort will sing a selection of madrigals and art songs. The concert will feature guest performers, Mezzo Strings. For tickets phone the Conservatorium: (02) 6041 4249.
FLOCK UP
Live Call Poultry Auction, Albury Poultry Club Shed, Albury Showgrounds, Sunday, August 14, 11am
Albury Poultry Club will host a live call poultry auction. There will be hundreds of fowls, peacocks and caged birds from rare breeds to everyday layers. Chooks are a really fun hobby. Sale starts 11am, penning from 8am.
LISTEN UP
The Red Empire, Sodens Hotel, Albury, and Tom Bundin, Beer Deluxe Albury, Saturday, August 13, 9pm
The Red Empire returns to Sodens, bringing the best songs from the 1990s and 2000s. Sydney house legend Tom Budin is on deck for for Take It Easy at Beer Deluxe. He has charted #1 on Billboard Dance Charts and racked up 100 million streams.
MOVE UP
Your Move! Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, Sunday, August 14, 10.30am to 2.30pm
Advertisement
Join a board game day hosted by HuMM BuGG (Happy Murray Meeple Board Game Group). For new and experienced players, bring your own games or choose from the game library. Focus is on strategy games like Ticket to Ride, Azul and Codenames. Recommended 15-plus.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.