Serial stalker gets jail cell after running out of chances with corrections orders

A Thurgoona teenager will spend the next year behind bars for a relentless campaign of stalking a former fellow student that left her in a constant state of fear.
Liam James Singh repeatedly breached apprehended personal violence orders, usually via social media.
Advertisement
His most recent crime committed a month ago has resulted in him being jailed for 20 months, with a 12-month non-parole period.
IN OTHER NEWS:
That included terms imposed, on re-sentencing, over a string of other charges of stalking and violence order breaches, for which he previously received community correction orders.
Singh, 19, once parked in the victim's street, also in Thurgoona, in his work utility, smirking at her boyfriend when he drove past.
He has a 10-year order in place against him to protect the victim, 20, until September, 2031.
Singh's extreme behaviour, Albury Local Court has heard, included "threatening to kill police, magistrates" and others who worked in the criminal justice system.
"Police have significant concerns for the safety and well being of the victim and her family," police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin at Singh's sentence hearing.
Singh used social media to track down the victim's Snapchat profile, which was known to only her closest friends.
She was at home alone on July 5 when she heard the family's two dogs begin to bark then growl, the latter happening only when a stranger approached the back fence.
The woman grabbed her mobile phone to call her father, then saw a Snapchat message from Singh had been deleted three minutes earlier.
"Because of the considerable history related to the accused," police said, "the victim explains that she is constantly on edge and fearful of the accused possibly approaching her premises."
Police did not allege that this was Singh, who CCTV footage showed did not leave work but did use his phone at 11am.
When police arrested Singh at work at 2.30pm he admitted sending then deleting the message.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.