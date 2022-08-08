A Border family has been overwhelmed with the support offered by the community following a cancer diagnosis.
Tom Northam, 37, was diagnosed with two different aggressive cancers three weeks ago, just weeks after welcoming his second child into the world with wife Erin.
The Albury nurse, who successfully battled testicular cancer in 2008 and a melanoma 18 months ago, is now undergoing palliative treatment to spend as much time with his family as possible.
A GoFundMe page launched two weeks ago has generated about $45,000 in donations from more than 300 people, and a fundraising night is being organised for the Newmarket Hotel on September 9.
"I'm just setting small goals and small targets," Mr Northam said.
"It just shows how quickly life can change.
"Three-and-a-half weeks ago I was living a normal life, then you're basically told you're dying and you're getting all these intensive treatments to get as long as you can.
"Erin's been an absolute superstar and having the boys as a distraction has been a blessing.
"You think Albury's a big town, but then when things like this happen it shows how individuals come together to help.
"The support has been overwhelming."
Mr Northam said his attention has been on his partner and kids Alby, two, and August, eight weeks, since his diagnosis.
"My first thought was they may not remember their dad," he said.
"That may or may not be true, but it's about leaving a legacy and focusing on them.
"You can think 'poor me', but at the end of the day it's not about me, it's about my family and making sure they're set for the next part of their lives.
"Unfortunately mine's coming to an end, but they've got a bright future ahead of them.
"Hopefully I can make that a bit brighter for them."
Mr Northam has been a nurse for 13 years and previously held other healthcare roles.
His wife said former patients, and the families of former patients, had donated to the GoFundMe page.
"Tom underestimates how much of an impact he's had on people in his nursing career," Ms Northam said.
"The support from everyone has been overwhelming, really overwhelming.
"We're just grateful for everything everyone has done, whether it's sending a message, offering to bring over food, do cleaning, or babysitting.
"It's been phenomenal."
Mr Northam said his story showed how quickly things can change in life.
"Just give your loved ones a kiss tonight and tell them you love them," he said.
The 37-year-old said he aims to make it to September before focusing on celebrating Christmas, with anything further considered a bonus.
The September 9 fundraiser will start at 5.30pm and feature a raffle and auction, with $20 entry tickets available at the Newmarket.
