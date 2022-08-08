"We're all going to die, whether you like it or not."
That's the message Wangaratta's St Catherines Hostel resident Tom Coffey has shared on Dying to Know Day today.
The Groundswell Project Australia's Dying to Know campaign - which culminates on Dying to Know Day on August 8 - aims to improve death literacy and positivity by sharing the knowledge, compassion and practical skills to enable individuals and communities to make active decisions around someone's end-of-life choices.
The 94-year-old Mr Coffey said in recent years he's been close to death more than once due to ill-health, but he's not afraid of dying.
"I never worried about death," he said.
"I've had a very good life, I have nothing to worry about, I've never done anybody any wrong I have to worry about.
"Our funerals are already paid for, that was the first thing we did."
But research from The Groundswell Project Australia showed 14 per cent of Australians felt death was too emotional to think about and only one in three had taken action to prepare for death despite nearly 90 per cent believing end-of-life planning was important.
St Catherine's care manager Heila Brooks said our inevitable death could be an uncomfortable topic.
"It can be very confronting for some, others are ready for it," she said.
"Some people are very organised, they've got their funeral directors organised, they know exactly what they want to happen.
"The thing that's really important to remember is that people have the same thought processes in their head not matter what age they are, so it depends on the individual as to whether they're ready to start thinking about it or not."
Dying to Know Day encourages Australians to overcome their fears or discomfort around death and take action on end-of-life planning in a way that is right for them.
The campaign asks people of all stages of life to 'get dead set' around the reality of death and dying - because it's going to happen to us all.
It suggests three key ways Australians can prepare for death:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
