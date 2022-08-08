The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Barnawartha resident clasped hands like a gun and pretended to shoot police

By Albury Court
August 8 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shanaya Walsh

Shanaya Walsh walked into the Albury police station, demanded a lift to Wodonga, pointed fingers as if firing a gun and punched two officers to the head.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.