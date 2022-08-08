Shanaya Walsh walked into the Albury police station, demanded a lift to Wodonga, pointed fingers as if firing a gun and punched two officers to the head.
The 24-year-old, now a remanded prisoner in Junee jail, also abused female officers, telling them to "f--- off".
Advertisement
Albury Local Court has heard that Walsh's behaviour began to frighten members of the public in the station foyer.
IN OTHER NEWS:
After punching a constable, 24, to his mouth and a female officer, 25, to the right cheek, Walsh was finally subdued.
Walsh, formerly of Barnawartha, has a history of violence, having earned the ire of a magistrate for twice king-hitting a stranger outside a Dean Street bar in December, 2020, before dragging her by the hair on the ground.
Then Albury magistrate Richard Funston described her actions as "bullying" and "aggressive".
Walsh apologised, but for her latest offending she offered no excuses.
She has pleaded guilty to two charges of assault police, resist police and stalking or intimidation.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report, though noted that Walsh was already subject to an intensive corrections order - a jail term in the community - for "not dissimilar offending".
The court was told Walsh entered the station foyer on July 29 about 8pm.
She began speaking to the female officer, demanding she be taken to Wodonga "to claim her items" though without saying the actual location.
She left the station, then returned about 9pm.
Again she demanded to be taken across the border, but instead police handed her a mobile phone to contact Wodonga police.
Walsh then gave police an address that a check revealed she was not allowed, under a national personal protection order, to go within 200 metres.
When police told her she would not be given a lift, Walsh hurled abuse and repeatedly ignored move-on directions.
"The accused then pointed her hands in a gun shape and pointed them at (the female officer she later punched)."
Advertisement
This resulted in her arrest for intimidation.
Walsh dragged her feet on the floor as police tried to take her into the custody room, also swinging her arms before lunging at and punching the officers.
She will be sentenced on September 14. Walsh did not apply for bail.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.