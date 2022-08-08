The Border Mail
Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen tells councillors he will not be proceeding with promotional role with Bonza airlines

By Anthony Bunn
August 8 2022 - 6:00pm
Clipping his own wings: Steve Bowen hands out showbags to arrivals on the first Qantas flight from Adelaide to Albury last month. He has decided to now withdraw from an ambassadorial role with Bonza airlines.

ALBURY deputy mayor Steve Bowen has opted not to take up a promotional role with airline Bonza.

