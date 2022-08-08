ALBURY deputy mayor Steve Bowen has opted not to take up a promotional role with airline Bonza.
The councillor won a competition run by the carrier to be a Local Legend for Bonza but on Monday night he used the urgent business section of a city meeting to reveal he would not be fulfilling that function which saw him receive four free flights.
"I was honoured to be chosen to represent our region, as a part of this recognition (I) requested that the complimentary flights that were part of being the Local Legend be gifted directly to a local charity," Cr Bowen said.
"Since the announcement I have sought to understand whether my involvement with Bonza may present a perceived conflict of interest, as a result I have made the decision to not proceed as the Bonza Local Legend.
"My priority however remains being able to continue to promote this outstanding region to the rest of the world, to serve as an active member of our wonderful community and to represent you, as a councillor and current deputy mayor."
Speaking to The Border Mail, Cr Bowen said he had always intended to donate the flights to a charity and his decision was based on perceptions, raising how a deal with Bonza may be interpreted by a rival airline.
He said he told Bonza of his decision before addressing Monday night's meeting.
Mayor Kylie King told The Border Mail it was a matter for Cr Bowen.
"I respect his decision in declining the role for what he described as a possible perceived conflict, given he is a councillor," Cr King said.
She added she expected "many in the community will be very disappointed he is not taking up" the role.
Meanwhile, the council on Monday night decided to double the period in which it will receive feedback on a draft master plan for Eastern Hill after amendments from councillor Stuart Baker.
He moved that the period for public comment extend from 28 to 56 days and that a community information session be held during that time.
"I've had much feedback since the media reported on this story last week and their initial thoughts were they were anxious and worried," Cr Baker said.
Doctors Point resident Cameron Shipard told councillors in a public forum on Monday night he was concerned there had been a lack of wide consultation and he was fearful that wildlife in Devils Glen will be unduly affected.
In contrast, Rotary Club of Albury member Peter Elias said members were "enormously impressed" with the plans and "what the project is setting out is just bringing that whole hill alive".
