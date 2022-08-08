BRUMBY supporters from three states will converge in Sydney on Tuesday to raise concerns about how the wild horses are being managed in the high country.
Victorian and South Australian advocates stopped at Barnawartha North on Monday morning.
Among those was Renee Neubauer, who was representing Barmah Brumby Angels, and others with ties to Melbourne Brumby Rehomers, the Orphan Brumby Response Unit and Mountain Brumby Sanctuary.
"We're all passionate horse lovers and we've got so many welfare concerns for how the brumbies are going to be eradicated," Ms Neubauer said.
"For Parks Victoria to achieve their targets, which they have to comply with under legislation, trapping is not going to give them enough numbers and the area (in the alps) is tough terrain so they're going to have to do aerial culling."
Ms Neubauer, who is taking a protest sign autographed by Man From Snowy River film star Tom Burlinson to Sydney, said Tuesday's gathering would be the first time so many groups from across Australia had linked up for a joint protest.
Sydney event organiser Di Hardley welcomed the involvement of those interstate.
"It's absolutely fantastic because this isn't just a NSW thing," Ms Hardley said.
"You've got things going on down in Victoria as well as things Australia-wide, which governments are ruling on without any consultation with the public."
Ms Hardley said concerns in NSW centred on the management of brumbies in Kosciuszko National Park, saying it was unclear: how many wild had been removed, numbers of pregnant mares and foals being trapped and the overall tally of brumbies in the park.
