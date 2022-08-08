The Border Mail
Brumby supporters travel from Victoria and South Australia to Sydney to protest against treatment of wild horses

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
August 8 2022 - 4:13am
NEIGH-SAYERS: Renee Neubauer (standing below horse puppets) with fellow brumby supporters on the Border on Monday while en route to Sydney. They took a brief amid the morning fog at the Barnawartha North BP station. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

BRUMBY supporters from three states will converge in Sydney on Tuesday to raise concerns about how the wild horses are being managed in the high country.

