MURRAY River communities are bracing for strong inflows and potentially above average spring rain with water storages already full.
Murray-Darling Basin Authority executive director of river management Andrew Reynolds said full storages and a 50 per cent chance of another La Nina in 2022-2023 would influence river management during the next 12 months.
"Heading into the irrigation season, southern Basin storages are at an unusually high level for this time of year, and it's likely that wet conditions and high flows will persist for at least the next few months," he said.
As of Monday, Hume Dam was at 95 per cent capacity, Dartmouth Dam 97 per cent, Lake Victoria 62 per cent and the Menindee Lakes 115 per cent.
Healthy flows continue to enter the Murray from the Murrumbidgee River, the Goulburn River and the other Victorian tributaries.
"Although rainfall eased off somewhat in the past couple of months, we're approaching what is typically the season of highest inflows, and the Bureau of Meteorology is also forecasting a 50 per cent chance of another La Nia developing later this year," Mr Reynolds said.
"At Hume Dam we have been in and out of flood operations for the past 12 months and this is likely to continue into spring."
Mr Reynolds said they would work closely with Bureau of Meteorology and WaterNSW and communicate any significant changes to communities downstream of the dam.
He said MDBA would consider whether it needed to access water from the Menindee Lakes to fulfil demand in the Murray system.
"The fact that we did not need to draw water from the Menindee Lakes last summer underscores how unusual this long period of wet weather and high flows has been," Mr Reynolds said.
"Given the high levels of water in storage, the risk of a shortfall in water delivery to entitlement holders this year is relatively low."
