Services support family violence court and free legal aid in North East

By Victoria Ellis
Updated August 8 2022 - 11:20am, first published 4:36am
PUSH NEEDED: The Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb, Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell and Hume Riverina Community Legal Service's Alison Maher. Picture: VICTORIA ELLIS

The Hume Riverina Community Legal Service and the Centre Against Violence are supporting a push for the state government to establish a specialist family violence court and legal aid office in the North East.

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

