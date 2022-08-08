The Hume Riverina Community Legal Service and the Centre Against Violence are supporting a push for the state government to establish a specialist family violence court and legal aid office in the North East.
Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell put a motion to parliament last week showing the need for the services due to the above average rates of family violence across the North East.
Since April, family violence exceeded the state average by half in Wodonga (46 per cent) and Wangaratta (56 per cent) and by 92 per cent in Benalla.
Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb said the statistics had told a similar story for decades.
"We all know that the last few years have placed enormous pressure on families that were already vulnerable and facing significant stress and we're starting to see the flow on impacts of that in terms of people starting to access services, but we've been experiencing those rates for a very long time," she said.
"But we know we've got complexities in our region, we've got high rates of socio-economic disadvantage, we've got areas where there's just no service provision at all, so people just can't access and get help...so there's all these compounding factors that contribute to our high rates."
Ms Chubb said free legal support closer to home would be especially helpful to many family violence survivors who had been financially impacted or controlled by perpetrators.
"We know that's one thing for our victims and our families, that it's not just the capacity to access a court locally, it's the capacity to get legal representation and support they can afford to access," she said.
Hume Riverina Community Legal Service acting principal lawyer Alison Maher said a family violence court would be able to better assist victim-survivors and perpetrators compared to a Magistrate's court.
"It can start off with the facilities like separate entries and exits and waiting rooms, the magistrates have special powers, they can actually order counselling for perpetrators, rather than just make an order for a referral to a men's behavior change service," she said.
"It really really confronting, coming to court is such a difficult day...in what is already a really stressful traumatic time it just aids that recovery, it allows (victim-survivors) to have the supports they need in what is a really tricky court system and it's the support afterwards."
Tania Maxwell MP said victims' care should be prioritised.
"Having a family violence court here and a free legal service certainly goes a long way in supporting victims who have been through or are going through family violence," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
