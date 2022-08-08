FELLOW former councillors have praised Ray O'Toole for his contribution to Wodonga over decades.
The past council chief executive and councillor died last Tuesday at the age of 86 at Wodonga's Westmont Aged Care.
Mr O'Toole was elected to the recast Rural City of Wodonga Council in 1997, following municipal amalgamations and a long period as town clerk-chief executive.
Councillor John Watson, who served alongside Mr O'Toole, said balancing his staff past with being a councillor was something his colleague mastered.
"He came in a hard position, where he was a staff member and then he was a councillor," Cr Watson said.
"He could have made things difficult, but his demeanour meant he was a great councillor.
"He could have been a bigwig, but he was worth listening to."
Another former councillor Bill Buckpitt, also elected in 1997, said Mr O'Toole was a "good bloke".
"He was a very good councillor," Mr Buckpitt said.
"He was quiet, he was efficient and he was always easy going and approachable."
Mr O'Toole was at Prahran, Springvale, Keilor and Yarrawonga councils before joining Wodonga as chief clerk and accountant in 1972.
While hundreds of staff are now employed by Wodonga Council, at that time there were 25 office employees and 80 with maintenance roles.
In 1973, Mr O'Toole became deputy town clerk and then took on the city's top administrative job in 1980 before departing in 1994.
"There was never a dull moment and I regard it as a good council to work for as there was always plenty to do," Mr O'Toole told The Border Mail when he left the chief executive's role.
He cited the city's healthy financial position and the development of the leisure centre, Bandiana saleyards and Gateway Island as his proudest achievements.
"But they were all team efforts," Mr O'Toole noted.
He was a councillor from 1997 to 2005.
"Ray led this city through a time of great change and was committed to seeing the best outcomes for our community, leading the organisation as its CEO before putting up his hand and being elected as a councillor," current Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said.
A permanent honour to Mr O'Toole will be considered by the council's place names advisory committee.
Mr O'Toole is survived by his wife of six decades Dawn, children Lisa, Nicole and Michael and five grandchildren.
A celebration of Mr O'Toole's life will be held at the Wodonga Golf Club from 4pm on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the O'Toole family has requested that a donation be made to Dementia Australia in memory of the former servant of Wodonga.
