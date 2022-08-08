A husband and wife have been involved in a car crash on a dangerous North East road just weeks after flagging safety concerns.
Mick and Jenny Humphreys' vehicle was struck on Upper River Road at Carlyle on Thursday last week.
Two vehicles behind their car collided about 5pm, forcing one into their vehicle.
He said a push to divert heavy vehicles from Rutherglen's Main Street had created a potentially deadly situation.
"Someone will die on that road," Mr Humphreys said on Monday.
"It's not a case of it will happen, but when.
"Something has to be done, there's too much traffic on the road and too many B-doubles that can't stop."
Mr Humphreys said the council road had opened to B-doubles in 2013 and believes limit should be dropped to 80km/h.
"There's a duty of care owed to all road users," the fifth generation resident said.
"The Indigo Shire has to ensure all roads are up to safety standards."
Mr Humphreys said he had suffered whiplash in the crash, which followed a recent incident in which a truck locked its tyres and skidded over a lengthy period.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said two people were assessed at the scene.
"A woman believed to be in her 80s was taken to Corowa Hospital in a stable condition with muscular pain," the spokeswoman said.
"A man believed to be in his 70s was assessed but did not require treatment or transport."
Comment was sought from council staff on Monday.
Staff did not respond.
