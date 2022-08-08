The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Caravan smashed apart in crash with tree near Beechworth

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:11am, first published 6:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAMAGE: The scene of the smash on Sunday afternoon.

Police continue to investigate a crash involving a utility towing a caravan near Beechworth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.