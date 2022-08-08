Caravan smashed apart in crash with tree near Beechworth

Police continue to investigate a crash involving a utility towing a caravan near Beechworth.
Emergency services were called to Beechworth-Wodonga Road at Wooragee, near Factory Lane, about 5.20pm on Sunday.
A northbound white utility appeared to have veered off the road, collided with a tree, and hit a second tree head-on.
A 40-year-man, 21-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were all tested for alcohol and returned a negative result.
The woman was taken to hospital for observation and the two males were treated at the scene.
Nobody was seriously hurt.
Beechworth Sergeant Mal Clarke said it didn't appear that other vehicles contributed to the crash.
"We'll be focusing on our investigations towards the driver, investigating fatigue and other contributing factors," he said.
The caravan was destroyed.
The utility's occupants live in Albury-Wodonga.
Sergeant Clarke said police spoke to several witnesses.
"We're calling for any other witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward," he said.
"It's an important reminder for people to drive to the conditions and monitor fatigue."
Anyone with information can call (03) 5728 1032 or 1800 333 000.
