Compelling charm, character in Central

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Calafornian Bungalow meets designer luxury in this charming freestanding home boasting period charm, a central location and a north-facing backyard.
This home offers a delightful period plan including alfresco, carport and lock-up garage.
The circa 1930 double-fronted facade stands out with its red double brick construction and iron roof.
Inside, the period charm continues with high-ornate ceilings, double-hung lead-light windows, timber floorboards, picture rails, high-profile architraves and skirtings and a fireplace in the lounge that's been updated to a gas-log unit.
There are three bedrooms, the first adjoins and opens onto the restful verandah.
The second offers a built-in robe while the third has a character chimney and could also be used as a sitting room or home office.
The designer kitchen has Granite-topped benches, 2-pac cabinetry, pyrolytic oven, electric cooktop and step-in pantry.
The home offers inviting casual and formal living areas with the north-facing living area connecting with seamless flow to private alfresco.
A 167 Watt solar system will ensure low electricity bills together with a solar boosted hot-water-system and gas-log fire.
There's also a refrigerated heating and cooling split system to keep the home comfortable in all conditions.
This home is located in the Mercy Hospital and Albury High School precinct. It's just a short four-block stroll under the historic Elm trees to Dean Street and Murray River. offering the new owners a central business district lifestyle, restaurants, cafe's, entertainment,professional services.
The north-facing backyard in a private setting is a rare and exciting feature according to selling agent Brian Phegan.
"When the grid layout of Albury's Central street's is considered there is only a 25 per cent chance of securing a property with a north facing backyard, the preferred aspect to maximise peaceful enjoyment, fun in the sun and low reliance on mechanical heating and cooling," he said.
"Many notable local families have resided in Crisp Street where properties tend to be well held in families for decades.
"This is a property not to be missed."
The sale contract, building report and pest report is available upon request.
