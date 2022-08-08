VICTORIAN Opposition MPs want the state government to apologise to those caught out by a COVID-19 border closure.
The government snubbed that call, only noting its actions caused "distress" in an online statement.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley and Liberal leader Matthew Guy say Victorians deserve an apology from Premier Daniel Andrews.
"Rather than doing everything it could to help Victorians find safe ways to get home, the government chose to shut them out," Mr Tilley said.
"Border residents, along with all Victorians that tried crossing the border during that period deserve an apology."
