Its roots lie in the once-bare paddocks of a farm at Bowna.
Now a three-year journey to illuminate the work of regenerative farmers through art will culminate in the opening of a prestigious exhibition at the nation's capital later this month.
Advertisement
Earth Canvas, which includes more than 70 artworks by Australia's leading contemporary artists, will open at the National Museum Australia on August 25.
The travelling exhibition, first launched at Albury Library Museum and curated by Kate Eastick, is the culmination of a project which aims to examine the agricultural landscape through the eyes of artists.
It saw contemporary artists set up residence on regenerative farms between the Murray and Murrumbidgee rivers to creatively observe and interpret the property owners' management of the land.
Earth Canvas founder Gillian Sanbrook said the collaboration was a "mutually creative approach", revealing a deep empathy with the landscape.
At its heart the project was aimed at encouraging everyone to view the agricultural landscape "as more than just production ... and to get people who manage the land to see themselves as artists of the landscape".
The Earth Canvas journey has also been showcased in a limited edition 68-page coffee book, which records the artworks by John Wolseley, Janet Laurence, Idris Murphy, Jo Davenport, Jenny Bell, Ros Atkins and Tony Nott together with a description of the farms they worked on.
Two events will coincide with the National Museum of Australia exhibition, which runs until October 31.
A one-day 'New Farm Next Door' forum on Friday, August 26 will explore the experiences of the regenerative farmers and the artists, their engagement with the land and their shared vision for a healthier world (Tickets $55 adult - go to www.nma.gov.au/exhibitions/earth-canvas to book).
The forum program covers topics such as 'Farming in the Future: Less blame more change' and 'What's beneath our feet: Healthy food, healthy farms, healthy planet' with keynote speakers including author Dr Charles Massy and conservationist Dr Ken Henry, the the former secretary of the Treasury Department.
On Saturday, August 27 there will be a series of artist talks from 10.30am at the National Museum of Australia, Canberra Visions theatre, which will be facilitated by Ms Sanbrook and Ms Eastick (Tickets $10 adult per session - go to www.nma.gov.au/exhibitions/earth-canvas to book).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.