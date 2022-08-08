Man smashes up five cars in central Wangaratta in broad daylight

Police are investigating after five vehicles were smashed in broad daylight in central Wangaratta.
Officers were alerted after the cars were damaged in the vicinity of Ovens and Baker streets about 4.30pm on Monday.
A person was filmed on CCTV cameras and phones kicking and damaging the vehicles, causing between $1000 and $2500 in damage.
Police attended the area but the man had left by the time they arrived.
The man is yet to be arrested.
A police spokesman said officers appreciated the assistance of shop owners who provided security camera footage to identify the man.
