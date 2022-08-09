Driver on ecstasy hit 163km/h on Hume Highway, found with drugs

A drug-affected driver who hit 163km/h on the Hume Highway was found with bags of ecstasy, a knife and prescription medication in his car.
Had Maher Asadi crashed, the Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard on Monday, the occupants would most likely die.
Asadi had attended a Melbourne festival and was driving back to Sydney with two others in his car on March 14.
A drug test was positive to ice or ecstasy, and a roadside search found a black knife, valium, a viagra type substance, and two bags of ecstasy.
Police impounded the car after the incident.
Asadi suggested in court, through his lawyer Talal Krayem, he didn't realise his speed.
"How can he seriously suggest he was unaware he was doing 165km/h?" magistrate Ian Watkins asked.
Mr Krayem said his client wasn't paying attention.
"It was highway driving, your honour, he's saying he basically was daydreaming," he said.
Mr Watkins told the Sydney man it was lucky he was caught.
"You may not see it that way," he said.
"But around the next bend, you may not have gone any further."
Mr Watkins noted at that speed, he had a reaction time of 1.5 seconds and would travel 67 metres in that time, which may have been further impacted by drugs.
"If you happen to be a recreational drug user, you cannot get behind the wheel of a car," he warned.
Mr Watkins said he would like to impose community work as a penalty, but couldn't due to Asadi living in Sydney.
He works in the city as an NBN installer.
Asadi is also studying construction at university, which he will soon complete.
Mr Watkins instead imposed a fine of $2500 with a 12-month driving ban on charges of dangerous driving, drug possession and drug driving.
"It was a dark period in my life and hopefully I see a brighter future," Asadi said as part of an apology to the court.
