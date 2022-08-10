Wangaratta has lodged an official complaint to the Ovens and Murray league in regards to the state of McNamara Reserve for last weekend's clash against Myrtleford.
The oval was left a quagmire after receiving 80mm of rain in the previous 72 hours leading into the match.
The state of the ground was a talking point in O&M circles after both sides struggled to kick goals in the atrocious conditions.
Highlighting how bad the conditions were, only three goals were kicked after quarter-time - and none in the second-half.
The top-of-the-table Magpies are the highest scoring team in the competition.
Wangaratta president Ellyn O'Brien labelled McNamara Reserve as 'unplayable.'
"The ground was well below the standard that our club expects for an O&M game," O'Brien said.
"The condition of the ground was poor and I understand there was a lot of rain in the three days leading up to it.
"But I was there for a junior match on July 17 and it was no better than either.
"So it's an ongoing issue in Myrtleford, however I do feel the conditions on Saturday were unplayable.
"In my opinion the game should have been moved to an alternate venue.
"Yes, football is a winter sport and you expect to play in some sort of mud but not conditions like that.
"It's not a good look for the competition and the match was live streamed.
"Everybody in Wangaratta is talking about the match and not in a positive light.
"That's not the publicity we want as a football club and I assume the league as well."
O'Brien said the state of the ground was also an OH&S issue and that most players drove home to have a shower with no hot water after the senior match.
"It was unsafe for the players - there's no question about that," she said.
"Not only for the players getting injured but also the chance of getting infections from any cuts.
"The players were still getting clumps of mud out of their ears and nose on Sunday.
"It just wasn't the conditions you would expect in a competition that prides itself being one of the premier competitions in country football.
"As a president I have a duty of care to my players, volunteers and trainers to provide a safe environment for them which certainly wasn't the case on the weekend.
"I think Myrtleford and the league also have that same duty of care.
"Fortunately we didn't get any fresh injuries.
"Another problem was there was an issue with the showers and no hot water for the seniors, so most of them had to go home to shower properly."
It's no secret the drainage at McNamara Reserve is in desperate need of an upgrade with the playing surface a talking point on several occasions over the last few decades.
O'Brien said she realised Alpine Shire Council was ultimately responsible for improvements at the oval.
"I understand that the Alpine Shire Council is responsible for the infrastructure of the ground and it's not all on the Myrtleford Football-Netball Club and the O&M.
"But the ground has been the same for the past decade since I've been attending matches and it's about time the council stepped up and helped Myrtleford.
"I could imagine the Myrtleford players wouldn't be happy about playing in those conditions either."
O&M general manager, Craig Millar, confirmed the league had received Wangaratta's complaint and conceded the ground was not at a standard expected by the league.
"No doubt the state of the ground was not at the level required for the standard of our competition," Millar said.
"But in fairness to the Myrtleford Football-Netball Club the ground was soft earlier in the week but had good grass coverage.
"But they copped 80mm of rain after Wednesday which made it extremely difficult to manage the ground.
"They didn't train on it all last week and it will be the same this week, so you have to feel for the club in that regard.
"But if we talk about the standards required in our competition, the presentation of the ground was not up to standard."
Myrtleford president Ian Wales rubbished suggestions that the game should have been transferred to another venue because of OH&S issues.
"How many injuries did Wangaratta players get because I'm hearing none," Wales said.
"Tell Wangaratta to send their letter of complaint to the Alpine Shire because they are aware of the issues at the ground but have done nothing to it for more than a decade.
"Yes, I agree the ground does need fixing but I haven't got the $1 million or whatever it costs sitting in my bank account to do it.
"As a club we can only deal with the cards we have got.
"It's OK for Wangaratta to throw a few stones
"But I remember not too long ago when their ground was a bog hole but they have been fortunate enough that their shire has done a lot of work on improvements.
"Our shire does nothing.
"Our volunteers maintain the ground but any major renovations have to be done by the shire.
"If they don't allocate any money to the ground, what can the club do?
"It's like everything government-wise, somebody gets beheaded and they try and stick a band-aid on it.
"So my advice to Wangaratta is don't give me a problem, give me a solution."
