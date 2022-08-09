Driver hits high speed in Wodonga school zone in bid to avoid police

A learner driver has lost his car and been charged with serious offences after evading police in Wodonga .
The 20-year-old Bandiana man sped through a school zone after being spotted by police on Brockley Street about 9am on Tuesday.
Police attended the address of the registered owner and arrested the man a short time later.
"He has been charged with reckless conduct endangering life and serious injury, driving in a manner dangerous, evading police, careless driving, failing to display L plates and learner driver failing to have an accompanying driver," a police spokesman said.
"He has been bailed to appear at the Wodonga Magistrates' Court on 6 December.
"The car was also impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1115."
