The dream of playing in the AFL has moved one step closer for three Murray Bushrangers.
Brayden George, Oliver Hollands and Caleb Mitchell are among 67 players to have been invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine which will take place in Melbourne from October 7-9.
Osborne ruckman Nick Madden, who plays his NAB League football for the GWS Academy, has also been invited.
It will be the first time a national Combine has been staged for boys or girls since 2019.
Club interviews and medical screenings will be conducted at Marvel Stadium across the first two days of the Combine, with physical testing to be held at Melbourne Park on October 9.
Among the tests that will be conducted are the vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20m sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.
Bushies coach Mark Brown was thrilled to see three of his players make the list.
"It's a fantastic reflection of the hard work they've put in," Brown said.
"To be considered among the best 67 under-18 footballers in the country is a fair achievement.
"Everything Brayden George has done over the last two or three years has been geared towards becoming an AFL footballer.
"He left Tatura to go to the Alex Rance Academy in Wangaratta, he's lived on his own for the last two years and he ticks all the boxes.
"Physically, he's as well-prepared as we've seen in the Bushrangers, he's powerful and he kicks goals.
"He's a real reflection of what you can achieve with the most narrow focus and being willing to commit to something.
"He's just a consummate professional already.
"Ollie comes from a rich line of footballers; his Dad played a handful of AFL games and his brother's just been nominated for the Rising Star award.
"Ollie's been at Geelong Grammar this year but every time he presents with us, he's extraordinarily fit, he understands the game well and he works really hard both ways.
"He's very good offensively and defensively as well, which is not often a trait you attribute to the most talented footballers in the country but his performance against Western Australia in the National Combine for Vic Country, where he had 33 disposals, was fantastic.
"Caleb's come from the clouds. He's done a mountain of work to get fit and his footy fundamentals have come to the fore.
"He's incredibly good below his knees, he's a beautiful clean footballer, a good decision-maker and he works as hard back as he does forward."
