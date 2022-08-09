Masks on offer across the region as Victorian government introduces free program

Several North East sites have been included in the roll-out of free specialist face masks for protection against COVID-19.
These were revealed on Tuesday during the Victorian government's announcement of the program.
The intention is "to protect some of the most vulnerable" people in the community through the distribution of the N95 and KN95 masks.
The government hopes the free masks will assist also in reducing transmission of other respiratory diseases.
The list of venues released by the government included many sites across regional Victoria.
North East COVID-19 testing centres that will have the masks are Mount Beauty, Corryong Health, Northeast Health, Benalla Health and Yarrawonga District Health.
But the government also intends distributing the masks - more than three million in total - through disability service providers.
Premier Daniel Andrews said providing masks free of charge to those who need them most "will help them protect themselves, their loved ones, and Victoria's hardworking healthcare workers".
Every person who presents for either a free rapid antigen or PCR test in the next four to six weeks will receive one box of 10 N95 masks.
The masks will also be distributed also through some of Victoria's community organisations.
"Wearing a mask, staying up to date with your vaccinations and ensuring indoor areas are well ventilated are all steps Victorians and businesses can take to manage their own COVID-19 risk this winter and into the future," Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.
