THREE-time Southern District premiership-winning hoop John Kissick has called it quits on his career as a jockey.
The talented jockey missed more than three years after a steer-riding accident in 2016, and then sustained a broken leg 12 months into his comeback that sidelined him for another year.
Advertisement
His most recent ride was at Tocumwal in April.
Kissick said that he had accepted a role as stable foreman for co-trainers Steven O'Dea and Matthew Hoysted who are based at Eagle Farm.
"After a long think, I've decided to hang up the jockey boots and move to Queensland to take up a role as foreman for the Odea and Hoysted team," Kissick said.
"I've lost the passion for riding and injuries over the years have taken a toll.
"I had a terrific seven years where I rode 400 winners.
"I guess I can't rule out riding ever again but I'm looking forward to my next challenge.
"But I just wasn't enjoying riding any more and when I came back from my broken leg I wasn't enjoying the wasting side of things.
"I rode two winners from 10 rides but I just wasn't enjoying it and when I got this job offer in Queensland, I thought I'd be mad not to take it."
ALSO IN SPORT
Kissick said the Odea and Hoysted stable was one of the most progressive in the country.
"The are a great up and coming stable and I think had the best strike-rate in the country last season," he said.
"They have got some nice horses and a lot of Matt's relations are based in Wangaratta where I'm at the moment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.