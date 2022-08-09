The Border Mail

Jockey John Kissick has quit riding to work as stable foreman for Queensland co-trainers

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MOVE: Jockey John Kissick has quit riding and has accepted a job as stable foreman for Queensland co-trainers Steven O'Dea and Matthew Hoysted.

THREE-time Southern District premiership-winning hoop John Kissick has called it quits on his career as a jockey.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.