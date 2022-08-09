The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Accused dealer fled home with guns during Wodonga drug raid: court

By Wodonga Court
Updated August 9 2022 - 10:39am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have seized drugs and firearms, including a sawn-off rifle and a semi-automatic handgun, at a Wodonga home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.