Accused dealer fled home with guns during Wodonga drug raid: court

Police have seized drugs and firearms, including a sawn-off rifle and a semi-automatic handgun, at a Wodonga home.
Officers searched Troy Blandthorn and Lisa Tibos' McFarland Road home on Monday as part of an investigation into drug supply.
Advertisement
Ice, cannabis, GHB, prescription medication, two guns and firearm parts were allegedly found.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Troy Blandthorn fled his house as police tried to gain entry.
He was taken into custody, with the court told he was found with $3000 in cash in his track pants.
A black backpack containing a sawn-off pump-action .22 rifle with ground serial numbers, a handgun, three magazines, and 12-gauge and rifle ammunition, was allegedly found nearby.
The court heard the home contained 10 grams of ice, GHB, cannabis, other weapons, sets of scales, $3340 in cash, stolen tools, five vials of testosterone, and other items.
"It's fair to say he's in a fair bit of trouble," magistrate Peter Dunn said of Blandthorn.
Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson said the property was set up as a drug dealing house, with bags and scales on open display and ice found in nearly every room.
Police allegedly found evidence of a $10,000 deposit to Tibos' bank account made on Thursday last week, despite the pair being unemployed.
The court heard Blandthorn and Tibos were withdrawing from drugs following their arrests.
Both were remanded in custody on drug trafficking, firearms and property offences and will return to court on October 4.
Tibos sobbed during her bail application, which was refused by Mr Dunn.
A third man, Brent Dixon, was also found at the couple's home.
He was charged with drug possession and attempting to sell a firearm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
The court heard evidence had been found on his phone relating to a firearm sale.
He faced a filing hearing and was remanded in custody, and will return on November 10.
Following the arrest, Senior Sergeant Shane Martin urged people to provide information to police and Crime Stoppers.
"Our aim is to disrupt and prevent people trafficking drugs and possessing firearms," he said.
"We really thank the public for providing information to Crime Stoppers, and we act on that information to disrupt the flow of drugs in our area."
A man in his 40s also received a caution for drug possession and a woman aged in her 30s was charged and bailed over drug possession on Monday.
Advertisement
Police also searched a Falcon Circuit and Melrose Drive home as part of their investigations.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.