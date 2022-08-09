Jindera schoolboy Jed Fyffe has been making his mark on the world of motorsport in the United States.
The 11-year-old, who attends St Patrick's Parish School in Albury, spent three weeks in America after being selected by Team Australia for the AMA Flat Track Grand National Championships in Du Quoin, Illinois.
Fyffe was the youngest ember of the team and warmed up by racing at a couple of smaller meetings before the main event.
He claimed victory in one championship and finished second in another to the delight of proud father Mathew Fyffe.
"It was a great achievement," Mathew said.
"Jed's been racing flat track since he was seven, he started off doing club stuff in Albury-Wodonga and he's just gone from strength to strength.
"He's a pretty good listener, takes things on and he trains really hard.
"He's pretty confident and doesn't get too nervous before races - but I can't say the same for myself!"
