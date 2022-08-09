The Border Mail

Jed Fyffe wins at the AMA Flat Track Grand National Championships

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 9 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jed Fyffe claimed victory at the AMA Flat Track Grand National Championships.

Jindera schoolboy Jed Fyffe has been making his mark on the world of motorsport in the United States.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.