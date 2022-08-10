The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Inspire Health Albury recruits Melbourne practitioners as part of tree change philosophy

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 10 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspire Health Albury managing director Dr Thanuja Vanderhoek recruits specialists seeking a tree change.

THANUJA Vanderhoek still remembers sitting in peak hour traffic in Sydney for her 90-minute commute to work, twice a week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.