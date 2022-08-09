WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Sex offender sought by Albury police

Sex offender Tim Koeford is one being sought by Albury police over outstanding arrest warrants.
The 37-year-old has two warrants out for his arrest.
Advertisement
He is known in Corowa and Wahgunyah.
Police have released an image of Koeford and are seeking assistance from the public to locate him.
Koeford has recently been sporting a mohawk with a goatee.
Police are also seeking Ronald McGillvray, 29, was has recently been seen in the Albury area.
Matthew Bromwell, 31, is also wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is also known in the Albury area.
Anyone with information can call Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.