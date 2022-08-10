Profile Myrtleford recruit Nick Warnock admits he's still searching for his best form just three weeks out from finals in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
However, one mark in the mud at the Saints' McNamara Reserve against Wangaratta on Saturday grabbed the attention.
On a day where next to no player could mark, the former Benella premiership forward held a superb juggling effort in the first quarter and goaled from 40m.
"Marking is Warns' strength, he's very clean when he runs at it," co-coach Dawson Simpson explained of the long-time Goulburn Valley representative.
"He had a nasty injury early in the year that held him back, he's an X-factor player, he makes big moments count."
The 193cm forward missed the Saints' first four games after tearing a tendon in his calf while training by himself.
He made his debut against Albury on April 30 and lasted only 15 minutes, albeit kicking two goals, with a pectoral injury.
"I felt like my output was better, especially early in the game, as I start to string a few games together, that's only my sixth game, I feel like I'm getting more used to our ball movement," he offered.
The 29-year-old acknowledges, though, he's not where he wants to be.
"I still feel a little bit off, I'm putting together glimpses, but I'm yet to to put together a full game, which is frustrating," he indicated.
Of course, in the conditions last weekend it was never going to be a game for marking forwards.
But the prospect of Warnock and co-captain Ryley Sharp combining is exciting for the Saints.
Sharp is eighth in the league for marks with 102, while he's fourth for contested marks on 34.
Myrtleford is almost certain to play in the elimination final and if there's a dry ground, the dynamic marking duo could prove the difference.
However, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast for this weekend is again rain, with up to 15mms, 20 and 10 predicted over the next three days respectively.
Finals don't start until September 3, but league and club officials will be hoping the wet weather doesn't extend into late August in order to give grounds time to dry and therefore allow the best spectacle.
The prospect of more wet weather could also dictate how clubs attack the final rounds.
Traditionally, clubs already certain of contesting finals would ramp up their training schedules now and ease off for finals.
However, all players from the Myrtleford-Wangaratta clash will be extremely leg weary after trudging through the mud, so it's highly unlikely they will be able to bear a heavy training load.
At least leaders Wangaratta's in a position to rest players, if needed.
