A West Albury couple have been left heartbroken after their "lovable" and "friendly" Maltese shih tzu was severely mauled by a much larger dog.
Peter Angel and Michele Monte are still unsure whether Lily will survive her injuries, inflicted by an Alaskan malamute on Sunday.
The other dog had escaped from the backyard of a Hay street residence about midday.
About 20 bystanders witnessed the incident which happened at Frankie's cafe on Padman Drive.
A few people had to step in to separate the dogs.
Two women then offered to drive Ms Monte to the vet, for which she said she was very "thankful".
Mr Angel said it was a traumatising experience and that despite the efforts of veterinary staff at Pet Focus in Lavington, it was unlikely Lily would survive.
"We have contacted a ranger and the owners of the other dog have been notified," he said, "Which moving forward we will be talking to them about the next steps.
"It's been a rollercoaster ride and it's not looking very good, it has been in the back of our minds that maybe she has too much spinal damage or she was too viciously attacked.
Service leader for engagement Kate de Hennin urged anyone who might have witnessed the attack to contact Albury Council.
"If you experience or witness a dog attack, please seek medical or veterinary treatment as a priority," she said. "When it's safe to do so, report the attack to the council so our rangers can investigate the situation."
In the past year, 31 dog attacks were reported to the council.
Councils say it is the responsibility of pet owners to ensure the protection of others and to keep public areas safe for people to enjoy.
Also, they are responsible and legally liable for the actions of their animals.
The owner of Frankie's cafe Cody Motton said the incident showed people needed to keep a lead on their dog, especially in public areas.
"If your dog is not on a lead, you can't control it, and if you aren't holding that lead, you have no control at all," he said. "All it takes is one dog not on the lead, which is awful because Peter and Michele are regulars of the cafe. It's a sad situation that happened so quickly."
The couple said they hoped their experience would serve as a lesson to other dog owners to take more responsibility.
"There is no shame in putting a muzzle on your dog if you know they may attack," Ms Monte said.
Lilly was one when they welcomed her into the family and they have now had the dog for 11.5 years.
"She is a friendly, personable little dog," Mr Angel said. "People say, 'well it's only a dog' but it's our beloved pet, and she was ripped apart by someone else's dog."
