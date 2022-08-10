A CAFE could return to Wodonga's Woodland Grove as part of a refurbishment of the former council chambers.
The not-for-profit body plans to transform the site into a youth services hub.
Junction Support Services project manager Colleen Tait revealed as part of that process, consideration was being given to having an eatery at the premises.
"We are looking at the feasibility of a social enterprise cafe," Ms Tait said.
"We're planning and researching whether that's a worthwhile undertaking.
"There's a couple in Albury but I don't believe there is a fixed social enterprise cafe in Wodonga."
Such set-ups are designed to give employment to people who may otherwise have faced barriers to working.
In terms of the general transformation of the building, Ms Tait said it still was in a preliminary phase.
"We're at the stage of getting estimates from builders," she said.
Ms Tait added that it was hoped work would be underway on-site "towards the end of this year with a view to having site on site next year".
"But we're at the mercy of the building industry," she said.
A youth advisory group is being formed to provide feedback on the fit out and programs which may be offered at the hub.
It will have seven to eight members who are expected to span the ages of 15 to 21.
Ms Tait said the exact numbers of workers who will be based at the site was still being determined.
However, she stressed the public toilets on the Hovell Street side of the building would remain open.
There was community concern raised when Wodonga Council announced the cubicles would be shutting in January due to the sale of the complex before a deal was brokered to keep them accessible.
The building was offered for sale by the Victorian government, although the council held the freehold.
As a result, 60 per cent of auction proceeds went to the state and the remainder to the city.
The brick building opened as Wodonga's second council chambers in 1957.
It hosted staff and municipal meetings until the current council headquarters opened across Hovell Street in November 1976.
Subsequently it housed government departments, the SES and Citizens Advice Bureau before becoming Cafe Grove in 1999.
