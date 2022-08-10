The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Eatery under consideration for part of former Wodonga Council chambers at Woodland Grove

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback: Onlookers gather to watch the former council chambers be auctioned last November. It was passed in before being bought by Junction Support Services.

A CAFE could return to Wodonga's Woodland Grove as part of a refurbishment of the former council chambers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.