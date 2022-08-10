Officials are hoping to raise $75,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities when some of the AFL's biggest names attend a Border function next week.
Advertisement
The gala event is already a 240-strong sellout for the sportsmans night at Albury's SS&A Club next Thursday, August 18.
Two-time North Melbourne premiership captain Wayne Carey and four-time Essendon premiership coach Kevin Sheedy will join 2011 Brownlow medallist Dane Swan, Hawthorn grand final-winning defender Campbell Brown and ex-Kookaburras' triple Champions Trophy gold medallist Tim Deavin.
"We have done similar events in Melbourne and it's awesome to have these guys on board and be able to bring such stars to the region," coordinator Adrian Speziale said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
And the big names continue with Anthony Koutoufides, "Dipper" DiPierdomenico and Doug Hawkins at Kinross Woolshed Hotel on August 27.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.